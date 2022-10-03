This #MondayMotivation we're showing you three ways in which Angel Numbers serve as reassurance from the universe.

How Angel Numbers Can Give You Guidance and Help You Trust the Universe's Plan

Have you ever glanced over at the clock and noticed that the time is 1:11, 2:22 or 11:11?

Perhaps you've been walking down the street and stumbled upon house 333, or you log in to your bank account and you have exactly $777.

According to celebrity astrologer, Aliza Kelly, you're not crazy, you're seeing angel numbers. In numerology and metaphysics, angel numbers are binary sequences that contain repetition of the same digit in a series of three or four numbers.

Angel Numbers Credit: Getty Images

These numbers are linked to their symbolic messaging, which, depending on the number, can vary in meaning and be carried out by spirit guides, ancestors and angels reassuring you that the path you are taking is the correct one.

They Are Unique to Your Personal Experience

Unlike the zodiac or your birth chart, angel numbers don't depend on the workings of the cosmos, they show up to you depending on the events in your life.

If you're paying attention, you'll likely be called to see a specific number often for a period of time or for several years. Each number bears a specific significance.

For example, the number one (whether in a set of three or four numbers) is a manifestation number. When you see this number in either 111 or 11:11 you can take this as a sign from the universe that you can push forward into your desires. Go for it, chica!

Manifesting

They Remind You That Your Life Path is Supported

The great thing about angel numbers is that they show up in the most random places. Our alarm clocks, phones, timestamps, computers—you'll never know where.

They serve as gentle reminders that you are a being that is supported by something bigger than yourself and your current reality. You're on a mission, so stick with it!

In the case of angel number two, you're receiving a message of trust, balance, alignment and that your angels are helping you through it.

They Spark Our Creativity

When we begin to see angel numbers manifesting in our reality it's a great opportunity to feel the love from the universe and embrace our creative abilities.