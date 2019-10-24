Angel Castillo fell in love with music as a child and became a DJ at the age of 12. The CEO and founder of BPM Supreme, now 32, then had an epiphany that changed his career path. "At the time when I used to work in radio it was very difficult for me to source my music and I didn't have a platform where I could browse, search, preview a song. All the labels sent everything via email, so I wanted to figure out a way to simplify that, not only for myself but for other DJs," he tells People CHICA. That's how the online music platform BPM Supreme was born, a unique record pool for DJs and producers. "It's always been a passion of mine, running a big company and growing," the Mexican American entrepreneur says. "It's great to have team members being a part of our vision and helping us achieve our goals."

Image zoom Dominic Cooley

Castillo's business started out small, with just him and two other employees working out of a living room, and has since grown into a company with over 40 employees working in a San Diego office. "We are looking at opening a new location in the next few weeks," he says about adding a second office in Los Angeles. He also created a BPM Supreme app. "The app became an extension to our online platform. A lot of our users were spending time listening to and discovering music on Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music, and the DJ world is a very specific circle, it's a very small niche," he explains. "The content that they are searching is very different than what Spotify offers. We always wanted to build a mobile app as an extension to our product so DJs could use it on the go."

His own playlist is very unique, the former DJ admits. "For the past two years I've been listening to reggaeton, a lot of J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Anuel AA," he says. "Before I was into electronic music and hip-hop."

Image zoom Dominic Cooley

Castillo's biggest inspiration are his wife and kids and his love of music. "I'm grateful for my family, they always supported me," he says. He used his own savings to fund his vision. "It's really the American dream. I built my company by saving my own money and just believing in what I was doing," he recalls.

Image zoom Dominic Cooley

He faced obstacles and put in really long hours in the beginning stages, but kept moving forward until he made his company a success. "What keeps me motivated is following the vision that I had from the beginning, which is redefining the way that DJs discover music," he says. "What has worked for me is a lot of trial and error. What's important for me is to learn to make things better if something doesn't work. I never gave up."