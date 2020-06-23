Questions Surround Police Shooting of 18-Year-Old Andres Guardado

The case of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old Latinx man shot and killed by a deputy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has sparked outrage. California Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Nanette Diaz Barragán are demanding an independent investigation of the fatal shooting, which has generated protests in the city. L.A. County officials say they saw Guardado with a gun outside of an auto body shop in Gardena last Thursday and chased after him. The officer shot the teen shot six times; Guardado's family says he was working as a security guard outside the auto body shop.

Image zoom Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

“Another day, and another Black or Brown kid has been shot in the back by police,” reads a statement by Waters and Diaz Barragán. “These killings must stop. We demand it. The American people demand it.” The congresswomen are demanding that state Attorney General Xavier Becerra conducts an independent probe into Guardado’s death to ensure transparency in the investigation. “Andres Guardado is the latest young man of color killed by police gunfire," the statement continued. "He was shot in the back. The officers involved did not wear body cameras. We demand answers and call for an independent investigation into this tragic death. There must be full transparency so the public can trust the investigation and we know we are getting the truth."

Mexican actress Salma Hayek also used her Instagram to bring attention to the case. "18-year-old Andres Guardado was studying to become a nurse while keeping two jobs as a security guard," she wrote. "He was shot by a deputy in Gardena, California, Thursday night, while he was working one of his jobs. His family is asking for transparency. They haven’t let them see the body. From the reports I found from the police, there was a lot of information on the alleged gun they found, but no report on why there was a confrontation and why they had to shoot him 6 or 7 times ... and where is the footage they took from the surveillance cameras? We need to know the truth about this execution."

Image zoom (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A "security hold" has been placed on the results of the autopsy for Guardado, according to a statement from the coroner's office. "Since LASD placed a security hold on the case, the report and the cause of death cannot be released to the public," Sarah Ardalani, the public information officer for the L.A. County medical examiner's office, told CNN on Monday.

Image zoom (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)