Goyo and J Balvin Speak Out About Colombian Police Killing of Anderson Arboleda
The 24-year-old was killed for allegedly not following the curfew rules in Colombia.
While protests against police brutality sweep the United States, celebrities have been speaking about similar police violence in Colombia. Last month, police killed 24-year-old Afro-Colombian man Anderson Arboleda, who according to his relatives died after receiving several blows to the head with a baton at the hands of an officer from the municipality of Puerto Tejada. Police claimed he was violating social distancing rules put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“#RacismoEs when Police MURDER a young Negro in Puerto Tejada supposedly for failing to comply with the quarantine," tweeted Gloria "Goyo" Martínez from ChoQuibTown. "Is this not enough to outrage a country?"
Colombian artist J Balvin also spoke out about the case and shared his outrage about what happened to Arboleda. “I raise a voice of protest and justice so that these facts are investigated!" he wrote on Instagram. "There is also racism [here] and that is why I want to denounce it. If you allow me to order something right now, I ask that this case be investigated and clarified!"
The BBC reports that Colonel Rosemberg Novoa, the commander of the Cauca police, said that the case is now being investigated. "All we ask for is justice," said Arboleda's family. "To thoroughly investigatemwhat happened."