Fans get a new peek at the Sex And The City alums as they make their way through a new season of life.

And Just Like That... We See Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in As They Tackle Their Latest Adventure

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte at back at in the latest trailer of their show And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's show, which is set to premiere on December 9, dives into the current season of life each of the ladies is experiencing.

At the core of Sex and the City was a story about the friendship and the support shared between a group of friends. The new show is set to follow along with those same themes as the trailer starts off with Carrie saying, "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible."

Carrie then continues to explain how the "future is uncertain" as everyone moves along life at a different pace. The trailer then shows clips of the distinct season each of the cast members is currently living now that they are in their 50s.

Reprising their original and iconic roles are Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Chris Noth (Big), David Eigenberg (Steve), Evan Handler (Harry) and Mario Cantone (Anthony).

Late star and Parker's longtime best friend, Willie Garson, also reprised his role as Stanford Blatch and participated in the series prior to his passing in September.