The HBO Max SATC revival is officially here—get all the details on what's going on this season.

5 Things You Need To Know About The And Just Like That... Premiere

Sex and the City holds a special place in the hearts of many. The show, which ran from 1998 to 2004, was a ground-breaking series that centered around the sometimes complex friendship of four women navigating their lives in New York City.

Now, executive producer and actress Sarah Jessica Parker and company are hoping to bring back some of the fabulousness from the original show to its revival And Just Like That.

Below, People Chica has rounded up the five things you need to know about the new show's current season.

1. Sara Ramirez shines in her role as Che Diaz

The Mexican-Irish American actor plays the first nonbinary character in the entirety of the Sex and the City franchise. Their character breathes new life into the series as they unapologetically bring a sense of relatability and freshness that many have said the franchise was in need of.

2. The quirky and stylish fashion is back

One thing that And Just Like That... could not do without was all the covet and swoon worthy styles. Parker and the rest of the cast can be seen rocking some of the more unique ensembles ever in every scene.

Sarah Jessica Parker on 'And Just Like That' set Credit: Getty Images / Gotham

3. The cast is more inclusive

There's no hiding the fact that Sex and the City didn't portray a lot of BIPOC characters. So with the revival, showrunners rectified that and brought on the ever-talented Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury. Each of the new characters is given their time to shine in a way that helps to make the show more relevant.

"And Just Like That" New York Premiere Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

4. Lots of Sex and the City references

What would the revival be if it didn't pay homage to the original show? Throughout And Just Like That... fans can see special little nods to things like Carrie's stove sweaters, the wedding Manolo Blahniks and the infamous cosmopolitan.

Spoiler Alert: Turn back now if you'd rather not know the following—you've been warned!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on 'And Just Like That' set Credit: Getty Images / Gotham

5. The Peloton Scandal