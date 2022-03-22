The Sex and the City reboot is being brought back for another season by HBO Max.

Here's Why And Just Like That... Got Renewed Despite Heavy Backlash From Fans

When And Just Like That... was announced, many fans rejoiced at the return of many of their favorite characters, like Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

Upon the release of the Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max, many fans have been singing a much different tune. While there is some excitement, some fans are questioning its return or whether Sara Ramirez's character Che Diaz should return as well.

A fan of the franchise ponders in a tweet, "And just like that getting a season 2??? Did the first one actually do well????"

So, why is the show getting renewed? Ratings.

According to Deadline, And Just Like That... was a major performer for HBO Max having the most-viewed premiere for an original show on the streaming network.

It also happened to reach the top ten ranking for series and movie debuts.

In a statement shared with Deadline, executive producer Michael Patrick King shares his excitement for the show's renewal.