The Mexican artist took the stage with the Bichota in Mexico City for an unforgettable performance of RBD's "Salvame."

Karol G continues to surprise her fans across Latin America with her Bichota Reloaded tour. During a historic performance in Mexico City on June 11, the Bichota brought out none other than Anahí as her special guest.

The performance marked Anahí's first time on stage after an 11-year hiatus, taking fans down memory lane as she sported a pink cowboy hat similar to the one she wore in the original music video for the song.

On stage, the two icons joined forces for a throwback performance of RBD's 2004 anthem "Salvame."

"Yes....I'm still crying...I haven't posted this video because I wanted to watch it as many times as it was necessary to understand that even though it was everyone's moment and for everyone, it was also mine," Karol G began in the caption of a video she shared on Instagram.

She continued, "It was incredible to see how after all these years of absence you still shine with such intensity. Eleven years away from the stage, 11 years of invitations that you rejected because you were focused on other ideals and accepted mine 😭😭😭 MINE!!!"

The "Mamiii" vocalist and the Mexican artist were in tears as they sang the emotionally charged tune.

Anahi Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

"You accepted me and I felt so big and special!!! I LOVE YOU ❤️‍🔥 Seeing you in front of the world, amidst tears and so many emotions, only confirmed what for many years have been beautiful memories, the feelings from an entire generation that are still alive, INTACT 🔥🔥🔥," the Bichota added.

Anahi's last concert was in 2011 during her Go Any Go tour. In 2020, she joined her former RBD colleagues, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann virtually for an event called "Ser o Parecer."

"My queen [Anahí] that my eyes witnessed your return to the stage sharing it WITH ME is something I WILL NEVER EVER forget and that will bring tears to my eyes every time I remember it 🌟🌟🌟 Having you there not only made me happy; having you there made MILLIONS of people happy today!!! ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 you and me forever 🥺🥺🥺," the Rule Breaker award winner said.

Fans and celebrities such as Carla Morrison shared their excitement in the comments section.

Morrison said, "Just two days ago I was singing this in my house blasting the volume and now seeing this, so beautiful 😭😭😭😭✨✨✨✨💕💕💕💕💕 @karolg @anahi !!!!!!!!!!!"

The RBD alumna also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her process of returning to the limelight after so many years.

She shared a photo of a necklace Karol G gifted her before the show.