De Armas has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the Netflix film Blonde.

Ana de Armas is the First Cuban Actress to be Nominated for a Leading Role at the Oscars

Ana de Armas is showing awards season that blondes have more fun with a new history-making nomination.

On January 24, the 34 year old became the first Cuban actress to be nominated for an Academy Award in a leading role for playing Norma Jeane Mortenson in Netflix's Blonde.

Prior to her nomination, the only other Cuban actor to be nominated was Andy Garcia for his supporting role in The Godfather III in 1990.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

De Armas has received nominations from the BAFTA Awards for Best Leading Actress, the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, among others.

This is her first Oscar nomination and the only one for a Latino actor this year.

Blonde received mixed criticism from the public due to its highly controversial nature, however, the film received a 14-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival where viewers were wowed by the actress' performance.

Academy Award Winner Brad Pitt sang her praises during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying the actress was "phenomenal in it. That's a tough dress to fill."

"It was 10 years in the making," Pitt admitted of the project. "It wasn't until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line."

The film, based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the life of Monroe starting from her troubled early childhood to her untimely death in 1962.

The Cuban actress embodied the blonde bombshell of the 1950s and early 60s by showing a side of Monroe rarely seen on screen—Norma Jean Mortenson.

"The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences," de Armas told Netflix Queue. "There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time."