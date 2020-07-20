Ana de Armas Expands Her Family With a New Puppy
The new dog, named Salsa, joins Elvis in the actress's growing menagerie.
Actress Ana de Armas is now a dog mom of two. Over the weekend, she shared that her dog Elvis — often seen out and about with her and boyfriend Ben Affleck — has gotten a new sibling. "Welcome to the family Salsa," she captioned a series of cute photos of the dog, who has brown, black, and white fur. In one of the pictures, Ana happily lounges with her new pup.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared in Knives Out alongside the Cuban star, was excited about the news, responding to the photos with this comment: "Wait WHAT."
Elvis, Ana's other dog, celebrated a birthday in March. He appears frequently on walks with Affleck's dog Hutch.
De Armas shares plenty of snaps of herself with Elvis, so look forward to seeing Salsa join the pair for continued adorable photo shoots.