Ana de Armas Meets Ben Affleck's Kids
The quarantined couple is still going strong.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are once again taking their relationship to an even more serious level. On Saturday, the pair were seen out for a walk with the actor's three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The children's mother is actress Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018.
The crew all wore masks for their outing in Los Angeles, and it seems like Samuel has taken a liking to the actress — they were seen interacting with one another and he was holding her dog's leash.
In another photo, the actress was seen helping Sebastian into the home where she and Affleck have been spending their quarantine together. Ben's children are usually seen out for quarantine walks with Garner; this was the first time they were photographed with de Armas.
The duo, who first went public with their relationship in March, have been hitting a lot of milestones together despite not being able to go out for typical dates. Recently, they were spotted wearing matching necklaces and sharing the same green shirt. They also made it Instagram-official in early May, and appeared in Residente's new music video.