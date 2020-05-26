Ana de Armas Meets Ben Affleck's Kids

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are once again taking their relationship to an even more serious level. On Saturday, the pair were seen out for a walk with the actor's three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The children's mother is actress Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018.

The crew all wore masks for their outing in Los Angeles, and it seems like Samuel has taken a liking to the actress — they were seen interacting with one another and he was holding her dog's leash.

Image zoom Photo © 2020 Mega/The Grosby Group Spain: Lagencia Grosby

In another photo, the actress was seen helping Sebastian into the home where she and Affleck have been spending their quarantine together. Ben's children are usually seen out for quarantine walks with Garner; this was the first time they were photographed with de Armas.

Image zoom Photo © 2020 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Spain