Five Latinos have been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards that will take place on February 26.

The nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) have been revealed, and Latinos are shining bright this awards season.

Honoring individual, cast, and ensemble performances, the awards celebrate the outstanding motion picture and television performances that took our breath away in 2022.

Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez | Credit: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

De Armas is up for an Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Blonde, while Ortega was recognized under the Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for Wednesday.

Plaza (White Lotus) and Herrera (Ozark) are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and Gomez for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Last year, Ariana DeBose became the first Latina to win a SAG Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. In addition to her landmark win, she also became the first queer woman of color to be recognized by the Screen Actors' Guild for their contribution to a film.

Alfonso Herrera Alfonso Herrera in "Ozark". | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"Whatever firsts are attached to my name, they're important to me, but I'm focused on the fact that if I'm the first of anything it means I will not be the last," DeBose said to reporters backstage, per Variety.

She added, "It's indicative that doors are opening. It's an honor to be an Afro-Latina queer woman of color and a dancer and a singer and an actor."