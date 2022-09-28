The Cuban actress has awed critics with her performance as Norma Jeane Mortenson in the new Netflix flick.

It's no surprise that Blonde is stirring up lots of emotions just hours after its release on Netflix.

The film, based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe starting from her troubled early childhood to her untimely death in 1962.

The film blurs the lines between fact and fiction to provide audiences with an inside look at the people behind the characters we've imagined and worshipped for decades.

While some critics have called the film a "sad fever dream" (INSIDER) and a "brutal misery" (USA Today), there's one connecting theme they can all agree on: Ana De Armas' breathtaking performance, which they collectively have deemed Oscar-worthy.

Marilyn Monroe Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"While the movie is often agonizing to watch, Ana de Armas is its saving grace," said Jason Guerrasio from INSIDER. "De Armas gives one of the best performances I've seen this year...She completely transforms into Monroe, not just in her looks and mannerisms, but also in her voice. Though that has been a point of contention since the movie's trailer came out, I was completely transfixed on every word she delivered."

Reviewers complained that the film was too morose and focused too much on the pain and suffering of Monroe, making the film extensive and excruciating to watch, however, de Armas' performance shone through.

"And through all the indignities and the insecurities, Ana de Armas remains flawless. This isn't merely a performance, it's a possession. De Armas has somehow summoned the spirit of Marilyn Monroe herself to take control of her body, and the result is stunning," wrote Rohan Nahaar from The Indian Express. "She makes the genius choice to play Marilyn like a Brothers Grimm heroine, trapped in a world filled with big bad wolves. An Oscar would be too insignificant an honour for what she has achieved here."

Marilyn Monroe Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The Cuban actress has received ample praise for her role, even a 14-minute standing ovation at the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Actor Brad Pitt also sang her praises during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Pitt, who is one of the film's producers, said the actress was "phenomenal in it. That's a tough dress to fill."

"It was 10 years in the making," Pitt admitted of the project. "It wasn't until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line."