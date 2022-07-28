The Cuban actress embodies the private side of Marilyn Monroe in a way that has never been seen before in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film.

Behind the Scenes of Blonde: How Ana de Armas Became Norma Jean

This fall, Ana de Armas is bringing a side of Marilyn Monroe we haven't ever seen—Norma Jean Mortenson.

The Cuban actress has embodied the emblem of the sexual revolution of the 1950s and early '60s to tell the story behind the graceful bombshell in Blonde.

The film, based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the life of Monroe starting from her troubled early childhood to her untimely death in 1962. In the official trailer for Blonde, we see how the lines of fact and fiction are blurred to provide audiences with an inside look at the people behind the characters we worship.

Marilyn Monroe Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences," de Armas told Netflix Queue. "There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time."

De Armas, who eagerly shared the official trailer for Blonde on Instagram, worked alongside Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and director Andrew Dominik to bring this movie to life.

MarilynMonroe Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"It was such a gift to get to work with actors like @adrienbrody and @bobby_cannavale on this beautiful project," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for everyone to see the wonderful work they do in this film. #andrewdominik♥️"

Her work on the role has received praise and much excitement from fans everywhere—all of them anxiously awaiting the film's release.

"A chameleon! What a wonderful job getting into this character," one fan wrote. "Congratulations Ana☀️✨✨✨✨✨✨," added another.