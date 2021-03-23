Are Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Back On?

Fans of the couple are celebrating a possible reconciliation, but the Cuban star had something to say about it.

Are Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck back together? Don't get too excited just yet.

After rumors that the pair had reconciled started spreading over the weekend, de Armas put a stop to the speculation. The Cuban star, 32, had posted a photo of herself wearing a half-heart necklace. Affleck, 48, was also seen wearing the other half of the necklace in May 2020 when they were still together. When fans assumed that the caption-less photo meant she and Affleck had gotten back together, she cleared things up.

Ana de Armas Image zoom Credit: Instagram/ Ana de Armas

She later shared a video of Marilyn Monroe (who she's playing in an upcoming film) telling her suitors: "No, no, no, no, no." "What she said," she captioned the clip.

On March 22, she also seemed to deny any hopes of reconciliation on her Instagram Stories by posting GIFs that read "no," "nope," and "I don't think so."

Ana de Armas Image zoom Credit: Instagram/ Ana de Armas

The couple ended their relationship in January after almost one year together. "The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off," a source told Us Weekly. "Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn't work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship."

Another source told the outlet that they hoped to stay friends: "Ben and Ana were so close to each other. They have their issues but still want to remain on good terms."

The actors met on the set of the thriller Deep Water, which they filmed in New Orleans. They traveled to Cuba and Costa Rica together and the relationship seemed to get serious as they became inseparable during quarantine, with de Armas meeting Affleck's kids and family.