Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Share Passionate Kiss in New Residente Video

Residente (aka René Perez Joglar) also appears with his girlfriend, Polish model Kasia Mónica Marciniak. "Instead of going back to normal, let's start again," Residente proposes at the beginning of the video. "This video came out to keep us in company," Residente wrote on Instagram. "We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins."