Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are Hollywood's latest it couple, but if you're wondering how this all happened, you're not alone. Here, a timeline of their relationship.

November 2019

The two met on the set of the movie Deep Water, which began filming in New Orleans on November 4. The psychological thriller — coming to theaters November 13 and directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction and Unfaithful — stars the Cuban actress, 31, and American actor, 47, as a married couple.

January 2020

Romance rumors surfaced when the actors were spotted in New Orleans having coffee together and at a bar. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” an onlooker wrote on Twitter on January 19 after spotting the duo. “They had great chemistry right from the start,” a source told PEOPLE. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

February 2020

In February, Affleck did a candid interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America and confessed he was ready for a stable relationship after his divorce from Jennifer Garner. "Five years from now, ‘Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three and a half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, directed two that he’s hopefully proud of … and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship,'” he said, describing how he visualized himself in 2025.

March 2020

On March 5, photos of the pair visiting her native Cuba surfaced. The actors were spotted walking around Havana and eating at local restaurant La Corte del Principe. A source told PEOPLE that they were seen making out in the Havana airport before they boarded their private jet: “They are definitely dating."

On March 12, reports of the couple's vacation to Costa Rica appeared, along with romantic photos of the duo kissing and cuddling on a beach.

In late March, the smiling pair was spotted walking her dog in Pacific Palisades, California. During their outing, documented by paparazzi, they were seen sharing a kiss, PEOPLE reported.

The dog lovers have walked their pets together on several occasions and continue to spend quality time together.

Affleck — who has three kids: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — showed his admiration for de Armas in an interview with Vogue Spain in March. “The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” he said. “Her character is the engine of the story and requires her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.” The actor — who shared the screen with Garner in Daredevil, with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in Gigli, and with ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in Bounce — added about de Armas: “Not only does she know how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. Her talent is infinite.”