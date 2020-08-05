Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Enjoy a Beach Day With Matt Damon

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's relationship continues to grow. Earlier this week, the two were seen enjoying a beach day in Malibu with the actor's best friend Matt Damon as well as Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, and their daughters. At one point Ana, 32, played with the dogs and chatted with one of Damon's daughters.

The couple seemed more in love than ever when they engaged in a little PDA, without a care about who might be watching (or snapping photos).

The couple met in November 2019 on the set of the movie Deep Water, directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction and Unfaithful. In the psychological thriller, due out later this year, they play a married couple. While filming, they were then spotted in New Orleans having coffee together and at a bar.

In February, Affleck, 47, gave a candid interview to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America and confessed he was ready for a stable relationship after his divorce from Jennifer Garner. In March, the couple took a romantic vacation to the de Armas's native Cuba. Since then, the pair have been flaunting their love by taking walks together with their pups during the coronavirus quarantine. In May, they became Instagram-official after celebrating Ana's birthday in the desert. They also shared a kiss in Residente's music video for "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," released in the spring.

