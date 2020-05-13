Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Now Wearing Matching BFF Necklaces

After making it Instagram-official earlier this month, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have decided to take their relationship to another level — the matching accessories level, that is. Each of them were spotted on separate occasions wearing gold pendants shaped like broken hearts.

Image zoom © 2020 Splash News/Instar Images/The Grosby Group

The necklaces are a riff on the the classic "best friends forever" necklace sets that paired together make a full heart, beloved by grade-school girls the world over.

The couple has been quarantining together in Los Angeles, and recently celebrated Ana's birthday, which the actress documented on Instagram. Affleck cheered her on as she blew out candles on a cake and took swings at a piñata.

The pair met late last year on the set of their new movie Deep Water, which began filming in New Orleans in November. Since then they have been spotted together in Havana, Cuba, where initial dating rumors took off in March. They were also spotted on a romantic vacation in Costa Rica. For now, though, like most of the United States, they're spending time at home, popping out only to walk their dogs.