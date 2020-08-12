Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Caught Kissing on Set

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the summer's best quarantine couple, have once again been spotted showing off their love in public. On Monday, the pair were photographed kissing on a set in Malibu as de Armas, 32, took a break from a new project she's currently working on. De Armas pulled down Affleck's black mask to give him a kiss. After a few minutes of smooching, she pulled it back up and gave the actor, 47, another kiss on top of his mask before going back inside. Once the shoot wrapped up, they left together.

The two recently spent time with the Affleck's friend Matt Damon and his family at a beach in Malibu, where they also displayed PDA. The couple, who met in November 2019 on the set of the movie Deep Water, don't seem to be afraid of expressing their love publicly. In March, they took a romantic vacation to de Armas's native Cuba, and in May, they became Instagram-official after celebrating Ana's birthday in the desert. They also shared a kiss in Residente's music video for "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe," released in the spring.

Ana has also spent time with Affleck's three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, 48. They've also been spotted out and about wearing matching necklaces and sharing clothing, two sure signs that they can't get enough of one another. And of course, like so many Americans, they've spent the last few months taking walks with their dogs, picking up coffee and bagels.