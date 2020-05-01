Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Are Instagram Official

Ana De Armas just turned 32 and celebrated by going Instagram-official with Ben Affleck. The Cuban actress shared photos of their romantic desert trip. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she wrote in the caption, adding in Spanish, "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."

Image zoom Instagram / Ana De Armas

The star of the films Sergio, Knives Out, and Knock Knock shared a photo of herself hugging Affleck, 47, in a desert location, where the couple got away to spend her birthday. She also shared an image of the couple embracing as they stared at a sunset.

Image zoom Instagram/Ana de Armas

Affleck spoiled his girlfriend with balloons and a chocolate cake with the message "Happy Birthday Ana." The actress shared a portrait of herself smiling and wearing a crown as she got ready to blow out her candles.

Image zoom Instagram / Ana De Armas

She also shared a video of herself hitting a piñata while Affleck — who speaks fluent Spanish — is heard in the background cheering her on: "Más, más, más."

The actors met last year while they filmed the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans. Then they took a romantic vacation to Ana's native island, where she had dinner with Affleck and they walked around Havana. They were also spotted by paparazzi in Costa Rica. The two seem inseparable, spending their time in quarantine together in Los Angeles, where they have been photographed walking their dogs and going on a donut run wearing protective masks.

"They seem to have a great time together," a source told PEOPLE about Affleck and de Armas. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him."