See the Awesome Gift That Ana de Armas Gave Ben Affleck for His Birthday

Ana de Armas deserves an award for being the coolest girlfriend on the planet. For Ben Affleck's 48th birthday, the Cuban actress, 32, got her boyfriend a motorcycle. On Saturday, she surprised the actor with a new BMW motorcycle and matching helmets. The couple tried out the new toy — wearing their stylish green helmets and comfy sneakers — and were spotted riding together in Pacific Palisades, California. De Armas was throwing her hands up in the air and seemed to be enjoying the adventure.

The Deep Water co-stars — who met while filming the thriller in New Orleans — went public in early March, when they were spotted on a romantic getaway to her native Cuba. They also celebrated de Armas's 32nd birthday together in April. The actress shared photos with her boyfriend at a resort in the desert, hitting a piñata, and blowing out the candles on her cake.

"He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence,"a friend of Affleck told People. "They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work." The Knives Out star has already met Affleck's three children with actress Jennifer Garner — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — and has gone on vacations with them and her Affleck's mother.