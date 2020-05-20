Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Are Now Sharing Clothes

First they made it Instagram-official, then they wore matching jewelry, and now they're sharing shirts.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are always giving everyone something to talk about. This time, fans of their new love are buzzing about their clothing choices.

Affleck was seen in a green button-down shirt when the duo was out and about last month, and now, several weeks later, de Armas was spotted in the same one — though her styling choices were definitely sleeker.

This isn't the first time the pair, currently spending their quarantine together in Los Angeles, has decided to showcase their love through clothing. Just last week, they were spotted wearing matching necklaces. They also just appeared in Residente's new music video, sharing a passionate kiss.