Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Took a Possibly Romantic Trip to Cuba

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were spotted in Havana together, sparking romance rumors.

By Lena Hansen
March 09, 2020

Did Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck go on a romantic getaway to Cuba? A source tells PEOPLE the actors left Havana on Saturday night and were seen kissing in the airport before boarding a private jet together. “They are definitely dating,” the source says.

The Knives Out actress, 31, who is from Cuba, was spotted on the island Thursday night on a dinner date with Affleck, 47. They also walked around Havana together, where fans and paparazzi spotted them smiling and seeming to have a great time. They ate at La Corte del Principe restaurant and posed with the chef for a photo.

The gorgeous duo met while filming the thriller Deep Water, from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, in New Orleans. The movie is coming to theaters November 13. A fan also tweeted about the actors being together at a bar in New Orleans in January. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” the fan wrote.

The American actor — who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004 — is fluent in Spanish. Affleck has three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. De Armas and Affleck are not Instagram-official yet, but stay tuned.

