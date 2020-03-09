Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Took a Possibly Romantic Trip to Cuba

Did Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck go on a romantic getaway to Cuba? A source tells PEOPLE the actors left Havana on Saturday night and were seen kissing in the airport before boarding a private jet together. “They are definitely dating,” the source says.

The Knives Out actress, 31, who is from Cuba, was spotted on the island Thursday night on a dinner date with Affleck, 47. They also walked around Havana together, where fans and paparazzi spotted them smiling and seeming to have a great time. They ate at La Corte del Principe restaurant and posed with the chef for a photo.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The gorgeous duo met while filming the thriller Deep Water, from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, in New Orleans. The movie is coming to theaters November 13. A fan also tweeted about the actors being together at a bar in New Orleans in January. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” the fan wrote.

Image zoom (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The American actor — who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004 — is fluent in Spanish. Affleck has three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. De Armas and Affleck are not Instagram-official yet, but stay tuned.