Basaldua Ruiz, who was stationed at the same military base as the late Vanessa Guillen, was found dead on March 13.

Everything You Need to Know About Fort Hood's Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz

On March 13, the world stood still for the family of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz.

The 20-year-old Mexican-born Latina, who had been stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, was found dead in a maintenance bay at the military base, Telemundo reports.

Much like the late Vanessa Guillen's story, prior to her passing Basaldua Ruiz had shared with her family that she was being sexually harassed by fellow base personnel.

She was a soldier at Fort Hood

PEOPLE reports that prior to her passing, Basaldua Ruiz was a combat engineer at the United States Army post located near Killeen, Texas—the same place where the late Guillen was also stationed at.

The 20 year old had served under the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months.

She was born in Mexico

Before relocating to the U.S. and becoming a naturalized citizen, Basaldua Ruiz and her sister were raised by their mother Alejandra Ruiz Zarco in Michoacán, Mexico, per Telemundo.

She had a heart of gold

Her mother tells Telemundo that her daughter was the kind of person that could win the hearts of everyone around her.

"She liked to read a lot, she was a smiling, bold, brave, and free girl. [And she was] loving with her mother," Ruiz Zarco tells the publication.

Foul play is not suspected in her death

Per CNN, military investigators have stated that there was no foul play involved in the death of Basaldua Ruiz despite the concerns her family has raised.

In a statement released on March 15, the Army's Criminal Investigation Division and "the chain of command actively investigating the facts and circumstances" pertaining Basaldua Ruiz's passing.

Ruiz Zarco said to Telemundo that she was told by Army officials that her daughter had died by suicide.

Where to get help

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know someone within the U.S. who might call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK), text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 to receive bilingual help from the Crisis Text Line.

U.S. veterans can reach out to Veterans Crisis Line, call 800-273-8255 or text 838255.

You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.