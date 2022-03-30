Amy Schumer Claims Oscars Slapping Incident Has Left Her "Traumatized"

The comedian and co-host of the 94th Academy Awards has opened up about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Three days after the onstage incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars, comedian Amy Schumer has opened up about what it was like for her to witness it.

In an Instagram post, the actress, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, addressed the altercation between the two artists alongside a photo of herself.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Life and Beth on Hulu] and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," the 30-year-old wrote. "I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing."

During the awards, Schumer kept cool and joked about it by saying, "Did I miss something," as she took over hosting duties.

"So much pain in [Will Smith] anyway, I'm still in shock and stunned and sad," she continued. "Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

The Life and Beth star navigated the tension at the awards-show-turned-worldwide-controversy alongside Sykes and Hall after Smith slapped Rock across the face for a joke made regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head—something Pinkett Smith has made clear was caused by her alopecia.

Smith was allowed to remain at his seat, and later accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. During his speech, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees about his behavior, however, he did not apologize to Rock.

"I look like the crazy father," he said tearfully. "Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

According to the LAPD, Rock has refused to press charges. The Academy released a statement that condemned Smith's behavior and has opened a review that could suspend or expulse Smith's membership.

Oscars Credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On Monday evening, Smith released an official apology where he included Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote.