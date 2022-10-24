The comedian took to Instagram asking for support of Jews after weeks of the rapper's hateful comments toward the Jewish community.

Amy Schumer is not staying quiet about Kanye West's anti-semitic comments any longer.

After weeks of the rapper's commentary against the Jewish community, the comedian joined the RunAwayFromHate campaign that is asking companies such as Adidas to cut ties with Ye and his businesses.

"Join me and adl national demanding adidas runawayfromhate and re-evaluate their deal with kanyewest," Schumer wrote in her Instagram stories.

Schumer also shared a post on October 23 of a black background with blue letters that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Writing in the caption, "If you don't know what to post. Let's start with this. In the comments. Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don't know the holocaust happened. Stand up."

Several celebrities and fans replied with support in the comments section and shared the post to their Instagram stories as well.

Amy Schumer Credit: Amy Schumer Instagram

"💯 I'm with you and the Jewish community," Amber Tamblyn wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️," said Khloé Kardashian.

Additionally, the I Feel Pretty actress posted another Instagram story with a photograph of an anti-semitic group hanging banners from a highway bridge that read, "Honk if you know. Kanye is right about the Jews."

She wrote, "This is why it's important to speak up for your Jewish brothers and sisters. It can happen again. The slaughter of 6 million Jews. 1 in 2 people have never heard of the holocaust."

Actress Yael Grobglas also shared her own post sharing her horror for demonstrations happening in Los Angeles.

"I considered posting the horrifying pictures of Nazi salutes and disgusting antisemitic propaganda happening at the moment in LA, but I decided against giving those morons another platform for their hate. Instead, I ask that you consider history and understand why this is so despicable and scary. #neveragain #standagainstantisemitism."

During an interview with Extra, while promoting her show Inside Amy Schumer, the 41-year-old comedian discussed the importance of speaking out about hateful comments.