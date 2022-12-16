Iranian Soccer Player Faces Death Sentence for Standing up for Women's Rights

Amir Nasr Azadani has been sentenced to punishment by hanging for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing the death sentence after protesting the death of Mahsa Amini.

The Iranian soccer player will be hanged as punishment after his arrest in November. According to Iran Wire, the arrest was made in connection to the murders of two volunteer militia members and a police colonel, in addition to being accused of "waging war against God."

The International Federation of Professional Footballers has spoken out against the sentencing and has called for the punishment to be removed.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country," they wrote on Twitter. "We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

The player's last professional appearance was in the 2017-2018 Tractor Cultural Sports Economic Club as part of the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Since September, Iranians have taken to the streets in nationwide demonstrations as a result of the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iranian police for wearing her hijab (or headscarf) wrong.

Iran Protesters Protesters in Iran at Qatar World Cup | Credit: Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Millions have joined demonstrators worldwide in solidarity with the cause, asking the Iranian government to lift restrictions on women's rights.