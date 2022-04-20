The off-Broadway musical tells the inspiring story of Tony Valdovinos after accidentally finding out that he was brought over to the U.S. at a very young age.

¡Americano! Shines a Light on the True DREAMer Experience in the United States

DREAMers are coming to Broadway.

¡Americano!, a musical based on the life of Tony Valdovinos, will be opening its doors on May 1.

The off-Broadway show brings a musical spin to Valdovinos' story, which began the day he walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to pursue his life-long dream of serving his country in a post-9/11 world.

Unfortunately for Valdovinos, he was unable to enlist due to one simple fact that had been kept from him his whole life—he was an undocumented immigrant, a DREAMer.

Scene from AMERICANO Credit: MARIA BARANOVA

¡Americano! first premiered at The Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona in 2020, and will now be making waves at the New World Stages in New York City.

Despite not being able to join the armed forces, Valdovinos learned a very special and important lesson through his journey of self-discovery about how there is more than one way to serve your country.

Valdovinos did what any Latino would do when they find themselves in a tough decision—he took a limón and made the sweetest of jugos.

He found that raising his voice and speaking out allowed him the space to take on things like voter suppression and fighting for more Latino representation within the government.

A scene from AMERICANO Credit: MARIA BARANOVA

Valdovinos then immortalizes his powerful journey with ¡Americano! in hopes to humanize the story of DREAMers like himself everywhere.

To bring ¡Americano! to life, several talented folks were brought on board: singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez to create the original score, director Michael Barnard, Jason Rose of Quixote Productions, executive producer Chicanos Por La Causa, Jonathan Rosenberg and Fernanda Santos.

The almost entirely Latino cast includes Sean Ewing of West Side Story on Broadway, Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney and Devin Cortez, to name a few.

Opening night kicks off on May 1 at the New World Stages (Stage 3), and performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM. Tickets are $49—$99. Premium seating is available.