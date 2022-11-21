Latinas Shine on the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet
This year's AMAs were full of glamor, but Latina stars, in particular, brought the heat to the Las Vegas red carpet. Here are some of our favorite fashion moments.
Becky G
Monsoori was behind the velvet minidress with a flowing train the "MAMIII" singer wore to the awards.
Lauren Jauregui
The former Fifth Harmony member posed in a bodycon Norma Kamali gown with a matching coat draped over her arms.
Joan Smalls
Sporting an edgy new hairstyle, the Puerto Rican model stood out in a LaQuan Smith bodysuit and skirt set.
Anitta
The Brazilian pop star had several outfit changes throughout the night, but we loved the black and white Mugler look she chose for her arrival.
Kali Uchis
Wearing a custom Dilara Findikoglu piece adorned with feathers, the singer brought a touch of whimsy to the black carpet.
Tefi Pessoa
While the TikTok creator was there to interview celebrities, she still made her mark with a stunning Alexander McQueen dress.
Carolina Gaitán
Known for her work in telenovelas and as the voice of Pepa in Encanto, the colombiana looked regal in a black Annakiki ball gown.