Time to cheer: "American Idol" is coming back

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Sometimes wonderful things happen and we really shouldn’t question them, and this is one of those times. It looks like everyone’s favorite singing competition, American Idol is officially coming back to TV, thanks to ABC. The show wrapped its 15-season run in 2016 on FOX with an amazing farewell concert featuring memorable contestants from past seasons. Even the original judges made an appearance to say goodbye — guess they didn’t realize the goodbye was so short-lived.

ABC made the official announcement on May 9th during the airing of Good Morning America. Disney co-chairman Ben Sherwood said,

”American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it. Idol is an entertainment icon. And now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

We are so ready! American Idol has given us some of the most talented artists, from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood.

The series will air in the 2017-2018 season but we’re not quite sure who’ll be back yet. American Idol first debuted in 2002 with judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and ended with Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick, Jr., and Keith Urban.

As for OG host, Ryan Seacrest, he recently joined the Disney family as the new co-host of Live with Kelly!, and had this to say about possibly reclaiming his hosting duties, “I don’t know about that part yet. We haven’t gotten that far. This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back.”

We don’t have all the details yet but will definitely keep you posted as things unfold.