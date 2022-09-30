The new outfit will have your American Girl Doll looking like a true Catrina.

Día de los Muertos is getting closer and American Girl has released its first-ever Day of the Dead embroidered doll dress to commemorate the honored tradition and celebration.

The dresses are inspired by authentic styles from Chiapas, Mexico, that are embroidered with flowers, a satin sash, and a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline. Your dolls can also be adorned with a headband, ballet flats and a colorful mask featuring floral artwork like a Catrina.

Additionally, the set comes with accessories such as a faux candle with a base of marigolds and a sugar skull with "hand drawn" decals. You'll be more than ready to decorate your doll's ofrenda.

American Girl is also including a booklet that talks about Día de los Muertos traditions.

Día de los Muertos, celebrated from November 1 through November 2, originated in Mexico but is largely observed throughout Latin America.

During the holiday, people celebrate by creating home altars to remember their ancestors, making traditional dishes such as pan de muerto and visiting their loved ones at the cemetery.