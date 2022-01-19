America Ferrera Reminds Latinas That It's Okay to Not "Be Everything on Every Day"

There's a reason America Ferrera was chosen to be the next COVERGIRL ambassador, and her latest Instagram post proves it.

On January 19, the Ugly Betty star uploaded a selfie of herself after experiencing a "rare" morning to herself where both her kids and husband were out of the house.

She began, "The story behind this smile…is that I've been beating myself up trying to figure out yet again how to factor in self-care, telling myself that maybe I'm just too lazy, or bad at managing my time, or still don't value myself enough. But I had a rare morning all to myself today because the kids had an early doctors appointment that my husband took them to."

She continued, "So I made myself breakfast and ate it when it was actually hot, with a cup of coffee that was actually hot, while listening to a podcast. And then I worked out without being interrupted, and took a hot shower alone. I feel like a billion bucks!"

Ferrera admits that she came to a key revelation during this period of sweet solitude.

She added, "I realized that I know perfectly well how to care for myself, and that I am not a problem! The truth is, it's hard enough to show up everyday for my kids, my marriage, my work, etc … so when I don't get to show up for myself everyday, it doesn't mean I'm failing, it means it's hard to be everything I wanna be. I don't have to be everything on every day."

The mother-of-two wants other women to know that lots of love and compassion is the way to go.

"So I offer myself, and you, this: on the days we can't find 'me time', may we at least not beat ourselves up about it, and remind ourselves we're doing good," she noted.

