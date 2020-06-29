America Ferrera Celebrates 15 Years With Her Husband

The milestones in the Ferrera/Williams home keep on coming! On Sunday, actress America Ferrera celebrated 15 years with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams. "15 years ago today, these baby faces fell hard and fast in love," she captioned a throwback photo of the duo. "They grew up together. They built a life together. And now they have 2 babies of their own."

"You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans," she continued. "I love our crazy adventure in this life together. Thank you for choosing me everyday. I choose you too. Here’s to the next 15."

The actor also shared a loving tribute for the couple's anniversary. "15 years ago today I met the love of my life @americaferrera," he captioned his own throwback photo. "This photo was taken a month later when we tested the waters on a canoe ... we survived!!! and have been paddling together ever since. I’m so blessed to be on the wild adventure of life with the most loving, compassionate and daring person I know."