On Sunday during the 72nd Emmy Awards, America Ferrera, 36, shared an experience she had at her first audition when she was 16 years old. "I was this little, brown, chubby, Valley girl, who spoke like a Valley girl," she said in a prerecorded segment. "I walked in, did my audition, [and] the casting director looked at me and she was like, 'That's great. Can you do that again, but this time sound more Latina?'"

Image zoom (ABC via Getty Images) AMERICA FERRERA

Ferrera recalled being confused about what the casting director wanted, so she asked, "Um, so do you want me to do this in Spanish?" The director replied, "No no no ... do it in English, but just, you know, sound more Latina." Ferrera replied, "I am Latina and this is what I sound like." The actress said the casting director then dismissed her by saying, "OK, sweetie. Thank you. Bye."

She also shared that when she went home and told her family what happened, they weren't shocked. "They wanted you to speak in broken English. They wanted you to sound like a chola," her family told the activist. "What did you think was going to happen? They were going to have you starring in the next role meant for Julia Roberts?" Ferrara recalled. "And I was like, 'Yeah.' That is what I thought."