America Ferrera Celebrates Her Son's Second Birthday, Quarantine-Style

America Ferrera is once again celebrating a major milestone in quarantine — her son Sebastian's second birthday. "Bazzito Burrito is 2 today!" she wrote on Monday. "What an amazing 2 years it’s been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy. Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast!!" The actress shared a photo of Sebastian blowing out birthday candles on a sprinkle-covered cake topped with a tractor.

With a newborn and toddler at home during quarantine, Ferrera still found time to make a joke joke. "Thank you @sha_sha_fierce for the delicious and beautiful cake! I ate Lucia’s piece and will deliver to her via breast milk," she added in the post.

Earlier this month, she celebrated the arrival of her daughter, Lucia, who was born just in time for her to celebrate Mother's Day with two kids.