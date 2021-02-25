America Ferrera Will Debut as a Film Director for New Netflix Movie

On Wednesday, it was announced that actress and producer America Ferrera is set to make her film directorial debut with Netflix's I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on Erika L. Sánchez's 2017 novel of the same name. The script will be written by Linda Yvette Chávez.

The young adult novel is about Julia Reyes, who is dealing with the pressures, expectations, and stereotypes that come with growing up in a first-generation Mexican American household. She's a teenager who often argues with her parents, who want Julia to be more like her sister, Olga. When Olga unexpectedly dies in an accident, Julia takes on the task of trying to keep her family together.

"Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sánchez' stunning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," Ferrera said. "The depth, wit, and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more. I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chávez's beautifully adapted screenplay. The opportunity to direct the work of these two incredibly talented Latina writers is a dream come true. I can't wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world."

She also took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the new project. "I am beside myself with gratitude and excitement," she wrote. "Thank you @netflix @staymacro @anoncontent @aevitascreative for entrusting me with this gorgeous project. Let's Go!!"