She did it again! After sharing the big news on New Year’s Eve 2017 that she was pregnant with her first son, Sebastian, America Ferrera wished her fans a Happy New Year on Instagram by revealing that she is expecting baby number two. The Superstore star shared a photo with husband Ryan Piers Williams and their son Sebastian, now 19 months. She captioned the sweet family portrait, “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Image zoom

Ferrera, 35, of Honduran descent, was showered in love by fans and friends, who expressed their excitement over the bundle of joy on the way. Her husband shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Year!”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Real Women Have Curves actress also reflected on her moments of joy in 2019, sharing a photo collage that included her swimming in the Mediterranean, traveling to Paris with her husband and son, taking flamenco lessons with her besties, and “getting back to working out, remembering to laugh so hard with good friends [and] making time to see people I love.”

“In 2019 I fought hard for time and space to experience some deep personal joy,” she wrote. “It took commitment and sometimes it required mental jiu jitsu to say NO to things I really cared about, so that I could say YES to the things I deeply desired. Wishing you and me the space for more joy in 2020.” Congrats to la familia!