America Ferrera on 'Every Vote Counts' Special With Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda

America Ferrera will be co-hosting the CBS special Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy on Thursday with Alicia Keys and Kerry Washington. The "real focus of this celebration is everyday American voters on the ground exercising their right to vote, volunteering to hold up the electoral process," the actress, 36, tells People.

The star-studded event will include an "incredible lineup of entertainers and presenters," adds the Superstore and Ugly Betty star. Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O'Neal, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Wilmer Valderrama, among others, will make special appearances.

Image zoom Credit: (JC Olivera/Getty Images for National Hispanic Media Coalition )

There will also be musical performances by Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, and Offset. "There is a very wide range of voices and backgrounds to represent as much of our country as possible," Ferrera adds. The production will include interviews with everyday voters as well as political figures like Condoleezza Rice and former senators Bill Frist and Tom Daschle.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host Every Vote Counts so that we can amplify voters' voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process," Washington said in a statement. "For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls."