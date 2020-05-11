America Ferrera Welcomes Second Child

America Ferrera is now a mom of two! The actress shared the news on Instagram that her second child, Lucia Marisol Williams, was born on May 4. "Mama, Dada and Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," America captioned a photo of the family holding the newborn's hand.

The little one just arrived to this world and is already making a difference — America asked that anyone considering sending gifts should instead make a donation to Yes We Can, an organization supporting moms and children at the U.S. border with Mexico. "Quarantine may have canceled her baby shower, but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to Yes We Can Mobile Schools," Ferrera added.

Ferrera recently celebrated her birthday with a surprise from her husband, who, in true quarantine style, threw her a Zoom birthday party so she could virtually hang out with her loved ones.

The pair were also keeping busy with other matters before the arrival of their daughter. "Pregnant, with a two-year-old, and a dog that broke her toe yesterday ... oh and did I forget to mention we’re moving," Ryan Piers Williams shared on Instagram. "Somehow we’re keeping the smiles alive through this quarantined life."