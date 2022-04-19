In a new video, the Gentefied executive producer speaks on the importance of seeing yourself within the larger beauty narrative.

America Ferrera on Why She Never Thought She'd be a CoverGirl in a "Million Years"

America Ferrera attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Miss Bala' at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on January 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

America Ferrera attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Miss Bala' at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on January 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

America Ferrera is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs.

The actress and executive producer is the fourth Latina to carry the CoverGirl torch, and on April 19 shared a poignant video about why being named an ambassador for the brand means so much to her and how this wasn't something she thought would ever happen to her.

Beaming with pride, the mother of two began, "I, never ever in a million years, growing up, would ever think that those were true words that I would speak: I, America Ferrera, am a CoverGirl."

She explained how, as a child, she never felt represented by the beauty industry because she never felt part of the overall narrative.

"I grew up not seeing myself in the dominant narrative about beauty. Getting to be in a place in my life where I feel beautiful, is a really an incredible gift, and that is what I hope to convey as a CoverGirl," she continued.

The Real Women Have Curves actress concluded, "Feel, claim, and see our kind of beauty reflected back at us because beauty shouldn't exist outside of any of our reach. We own it, it's in us and so the story should include us. I couldn't be more excited to get to be on this Covergirl journey."

Actress America Ferrera attends the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk

Ferrera broke the news of her ambassadorship on November 18, 2021.

In her announcement, which she made via Instagram, she noted what her mission and goal as the brand's latest CoverGirl would be.