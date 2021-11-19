Women can be anything they want to be in life—something that actress America Ferrera perfectly embodies. Now Ferrera gets to take on a new role as COVERGIRL's latest ambassador!

The Superstore actress is a great fit for COVERGIRL as her approach to beauty has always been one that has focused on simplicity and natural beauty. Over the years, the company has positioned itself as an inclusive and empowering brand that wants to represent the everyday woman.

"For me, beauty is about loving and accepting myself first and foremost and as a COVERGIRL, I want to share that message; Your uniqueness is what makes you beautiful and your authentic identity is your superpower," Ferrera said in a statement. "I am an actor, a director, a businesswoman, a mom, a Latina, a first-generation American; and now, I am a COVERGIRL."

She shares, "Easy and natural makeup has always been my favorite kind of beauty." The Gentefied executive producer continues, "I like to feel and look like myself. Between traveling, producing, acting and being a mom, I like to keep my routine to simple steps that make me feel naturally beautiful."

Much like her philosophy on beauty, Ferrera has created a career that looked to portray roles of women who fell outside of what was considered beautiful. This lead her to star in films like Gotta Kick It Up! and Real Women Have Curves where she played women and girls who owned their identity and pulled inspiration from it.

"We have admired America for years and her message about owning your identity as your superpower. She is intelligent, authentic and fearless and always honors herself, which is exactly what the COVERGIRL brand loves about her," Stefano Curti, Coty's chief brands officer, shared in a statement.