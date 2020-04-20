Expectant America Ferrera's Friends Throw Her a Virtual Surprise Birthday Party

America Ferrera turned 36 on Saturday, and the pregnant actress expressed pure joy after getting a surprise virtual birthday party from her husband. Actor Ryan Piers Williams didn't let the coronavirus pandemic ruin his wife's big day and threw her a surprise Zoom birthday party — complete with balloons and not one but three cakes — so the Honduran American star could chat with her family and friends.

The actress blew out her birthday candles in a special way this year, following social-distancing measures to stay healthy. “My sneaky and dear husband surprised me with a Zoom birthday party yesterday!” the Superstore actress wrote. “I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought, ‘How could that be fun?’ But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy and love!”

Ferrera was overcome with emotion. “I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!” she added. “[Ryan], you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best.”

Amber Tamblyn, her friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar, was one of the guests at the celebration. Tamblyn also shared a hilarious video of herself twerking to honor the birthday girl — "America Beyoncé Ferrera Knowles," as she called her friend. “Happy birthday to the only woman in the world I would break a tit and hip for. I love you, Ms. Ferrera. I wish we were doing this in person, at 11 p.m. (which is like 2 a.m. for moms in their late 30s), at some amazing club on the Lower East Side, screaming at the top of our lungs with joy. Someday soon. I promise,” Tamblyn wrote on Instagram.

The mom-to-be was also showered in love the day before her birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself surrounded by flowers and more cakes.

“Sweet 36!” the actress wrote. “This Birthday Gal is so happy and grateful for all the love and friendship and well wishes!" Ferrera — who announced she was expecting her second child on New Year's Eve — also shared a shoutout of support to all expectant moms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now. And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances," she wrote.

"Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this," she concluded.

