The inspirational and stirring video is part of her ambassadorship campaign with COVERGIRL.

Actress and producer, America Ferrera, has done it again—and reminded us that beauty does come from within.

On January 31, the mom of two shared a touching video on social media reminding Latinas, and folks everywhere, that "our beauty lies in our unique stories, cultures and lived experiences" and how we need "to celebrate true and authentic beauty."

The video, which is part of her COVERGIRL campaign, shows different pictures of the Latina of Honduran descent over the years, including some super cute baby pictures, with a voice-over of her reciting an inspirational monologue.

In the video, Ferrera says, "I was born in the United States of America, with a head full of dreams and a heart full of ambition. But there was no path for someone like me, nothing to follow. You cannot be, what you cannot see—so now, see me."

She continues, "I found my path by finding myself, learning to love my identity, love being ugly, love having curves, love playing. I love the skin I was born in. I am a Latina American. My name is America, and I am a COVERGIRL."

America Ferrera Credit: (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

