Amber Riley Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Rivera drowned last month after a boating trip with her four-year-old son.
On Thursday, Amber Riley offered a moving tribute to her late friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera while performing the song "A Moment" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rivera, 33, died last month in a drowning accident while on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.
"Now I need a moment alone with my soul, I can't stop these thoughts, I need these," Riley sang, while photos of Rivera were projected behind her. "I'm ready to fight, I'm ready to see what's on the other side. I'm ready to cry and just let it be."
Guest host Lil Rel Howery introduced the actress before her performance, saying, "Not too long ago, we both lost a really good friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever." Howery competed against Rivera in a 2018 episode of Lip Sync Battle.
After her performance, Riley shared her feelings on social media. "I didn't make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle," she wrote on Twitter. "I love you Naya. RIP Angel." Riley and Rivera both appeared on Glee from its debut in 2009 through its finale in 2015.
Last month, Riley also paid tribute to her friend on Instagram with a series of photos of them together on the Fox show, which ran for six seasons. "Best duets on the show! PERIODT! Couldn’t tell us shxt," she wrote. "miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another."