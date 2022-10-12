7 TikTok Beauty Favorites To Snag During Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale
People Chica is bringing you the best deals on products and tools that have taken TikTok by storm and that have already gone viral.
Olaplex Hair Perfector
Get silky smooth tresses—even after bleaching or heat damage—with this product that's beloved by creators and hairstylists alike.
Olaplex, Hair Perfector, normally $30, now $24, amazon.com
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Transform your pout overnight with the cult-favorite lip mask that locks in moisture as you sleep.
LANEIGE, Lip Sleeping Mask, normally $24, now $16.80, amazon.com
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This multitasking product melts away makeup while nourishing your skin and can also be used as a hydrating mask.
ELEMIS, Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, normally $16, now $11.20, amazon.com
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Eliminate uneven texture, enlarged pores or blemishes with this go-to liquid exfoliant that's great for all skin types.
Paula's Choice, Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, normally $34, now $27.20, amazon.com
Essence Lash Princess
While this drug store standout is always affordable, there's no better time to stock up the long-lasting mascara than right now.
Essence, Lash Princess, normally $14.97, now $11.98, amazon.com
REVLON One-Step Volumizer
TikTok is full of 90's inspired blowouts these days—try one at home with your own volumizing hair dryer brush.
REVLON, One-Step Volumizer, normally $69.99, now $48, amazon.com
Beetles Nail Extension Kit
One of the latest trends on TikTok is DIY gel manis. Try this kit with everything you need to get started at home.
Beetles, Nail Extension Kit, normally $36,99, now $18.19, amazon.com