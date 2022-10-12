7 TikTok Beauty Favorites To Snag During Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale

Por Laura Acosta Octubre 12, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

People Chica is bringing you the best deals on products and tools that have taken TikTok by storm and that have already gone viral.

Olaplex Hair Perfector

Get silky smooth tresses—even after bleaching or heat damage—with this product that's beloved by creators and hairstylists alike.

Olaplex, Hair Perfector, normally $30, now $24, amazon.com

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Transform your pout overnight with the cult-favorite lip mask that locks in moisture as you sleep.

LANEIGE, Lip Sleeping Mask, normally $24, now $16.80, amazon.com

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This multitasking product melts away makeup while nourishing your skin and can also be used as a hydrating mask.

ELEMIS, Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, normally $16, now $11.20, amazon.com

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Eliminate uneven texture, enlarged pores or blemishes with this go-to liquid exfoliant that's great for all skin types.

Paula's Choice, Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, normally $34, now $27.20, amazon.com

Essence Lash Princess

While this drug store standout is always affordable, there's no better time to stock up the long-lasting mascara than right now.

Essence, Lash Princess, normally $14.97, now $11.98, amazon.com

REVLON One-Step Volumizer

TikTok is full of 90's inspired blowouts these days—try one at home with your own volumizing hair dryer brush.

REVLON, One-Step Volumizer, normally $69.99, now $48, amazon.com

Beetles Nail Extension Kit

One of the latest trends on TikTok is DIY gel manis. Try this kit with everything you need to get started at home.

Beetles, Nail Extension Kit, normally $36,99, now $18.19, amazon.com

By Laura Acosta