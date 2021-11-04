Amazon Music Releases "Fluent Holidays" Playlist Featuring Latin Artists

New songs and Christmas covers from Reik, La Oreja de Van Gogh, and Camila Cabello will be available on the music streaming service.

Get ready to feel the holiday cheer with Amazon Music's brand-new exclusive Christmas repertoire featuring your favorite Latin artists.

The streamer has announced its most extensive holiday programming to date with new songs, holiday covers, new podcast episodes, and a new playlist, "Fluent Holidays," composed of English, Spanish, and bilingual Christmas melodies.

Among the new tunes are Camila Cabello's cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas;" "Carta Navideña," by Panamanian singer Sech; a fresh take on "Last Christmas," by Reik; and a Spanglish version of "Noche de Paz (Silent Night) / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night)," by Marcos Witt featuring his daughter, Elena Witt-Guerra.

Camila Cabello Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Music

"I've been traveling a lot since I was 15 and started working, so I chose to record this song as an Amazon Original because I've always looked forward to being home in Miami with my family for Christmas," Cabello said. "I wanted to continue the world of my album 'Familia' by having it be a Mariachi rendition because I'm half Mexican, and I grew up listening to Mariachi music. I'm excited to be on people's Christmas playlists because it's such a magical time of the year and getting to be part of the soundtrack during such an intimate family and friend holiday season is a real honor. It's truly special and really sacred."

Listeners will also get a chance to hear new versions of "Blanca Navidad" by Spanish pop band La Oreja de Van Gogh and a new rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

La Oreja de Van Gogh Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Music

"We know there are a lot of amazing songs around Christmas time, but we chose 'Last Christmas' because it was a style we had never done before. The song takes us back to that divine Christmas season that reminds us of family, good times, food, and presents," Latin pop trio Reik said. "All-in-all, it's a song that we love, and it's something a little different for us. So, our goal when you hear this song is to feel a combination of Christmas nostalgia with something new and fresh."