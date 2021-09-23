Amazon Music Latin Launches "La Cultura That Connects Us" Just in Time for Hispanic Heritage Month

Amazon Music Latin is celebrating the first anniversary of its platform by releasing a content suite including playlists, podcasts, exclusive songs, and collaborations called "La Cultura That Connects Us."

The streaming platform kicked off its commemoration of Latin music's diversity on September 17, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month. The launch included a short film narrated by Afro-Latino rapper and actor Jharrel Jerome and a cover of Selena's "Si una vez" by Kali Uchis.

"This one is for the rule-breakers, the daydreamers, agave hit. Echale una salsita, bomba, rumba. Our music knows no limits," the voice of Jerome narrates the promo clip. "From the coast of el Choco to downtown Panama City, Africa in our blood. The drums speak, and we listen. The boom-bap of the sound system storyteller, a slow 808 drip and wall-shaking base, a quick DJ cut in the mentality that everything is possible…no matter how far the music travels, you remember where you come from."

New content will be released through November featuring artists Carin Leon, Uchis, Evaluna Montaner, Las Villa, and ChocQuibTown, amongst others. The lineup will culminate when Amazon's podcast hosted by Mexican American singer Becky G, "En la sala," returns for a second season.

"La Cultura That Connects Us" seeks to continue ongoing efforts by Amazon to target Latin music consumers. According to Billboard, in the past year alone, the Latin music listener base grew 94% on the platform compared to last year.

For its opening week, the playlist "Fluent" was released for fans who fluctuate between musical styles, "It's a vibe, no matter the language," the playlist description says. An additional six playlists are available, including Rompe, Tierra Tropical, Puro Trancazo, Raíces, and Platino and Puro. Vibras Afro, and Whiskey and Tequila are coming soon.