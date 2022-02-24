The Dominican American author and performer dives into the kind of lessons she hopes to teach her daughters and how her culture and her mamá have influenced her winning mindset.

Amara La Negra is many things. She is a Dominicana, a singer, a dancer, an author, an activist, and very soon, the mother of two beautiful little girls.

The Afro-Latina actress and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star has always been a leading voice for women due to the way she has carried herself with great poise, humility and by always speaking her truth—something she is hoping to pass along to her two children.

She explains, "I definitely want to show them to be strong women, to be independent women, to know their value [and] to know their worth. To not be afraid of being vocal, even if it may be scary at times because there's a grand power in being vocal and being fearless."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Amara La Negra dives into the kind of lessons she hopes to teach her twin daughters, why spirituality (and the color red) is so important in her life and why your fate is determined by your mentality.

You're known as this fierce, outspoken and graceful woman who has established an honest platform for herself of speaking unapologetic truths. Now that you're going to be a mom, what do you hope to teach your two babies about standing up for themselves and being unapologetic about who they are and their culture?

That's one of the things that I'm the most excited about, is to actually raise them and implement a bit of me to them. I'm curious to see how their personalities are going to be, how [they themselves are] going to be.

And I definitely want to obviously teach them about their culture, about their roots. You know, the deeper I can get into that, I think that the better it is being able to show them, "Mommy comes from here." This is our music. This is our sound. This is who we are. I never want them to lose that. Even though they're going to be born in the United States. I still want to make sure that the Latino influence is still in the front line.

Latinos born in the United States often feel that they live this duality—ni de aquí, ni de allá. Is that something you're worried about them feeling?

Well, the thing is that I know that I'm from here, but whenever they ask, "Where are you from?" [I always say,] "I'm Dominican." The first music I heard was merengue, perico ripiao [merengue típico], Johnny Ventura [and] Milly Quezada.

Yes, I was born here, and I'm so grateful to the United States because it's been able to open doors and give me many opportunities that I probably wouldn't have had if I hadn't been born here. But I definitely want I want them to know, you know what I'm saying? Here's where you come from. You know you were born here, and you're listening to more Americanized music, and you're learning all those things. But la cultura, el sazón—all that comes from there.

In Hollywood and in the entertainment industry, there's been a bigger rise of not only Latino talent, but also Afro-Latino talent. Why do you think that it's so much more important now, more than ever before, to have Afro-Latinos taking up space within the entertainment industry?

We have always been here [and] we've never left. [It's] just that we [have] never really been spoken about, nor have we made ourselves vocal about it, which is [what] I always talk about. I feel that to a certain extent, the Afro-Latino community isn't as vocal, for example, as the African-American community [in] that they have spoken up about, "This is what's happening."

That's why [for] me it was a bit harder when I first became known, to a certain extent, as an activist in the American community because I was already doing this for years. It just took Love & Hip Hop for people to really pay attention. But it was like, "We've been here," it's just a nobody talks about us. I think it's important [to speak up]. It's important to let it be known that we are Afro-Latinos. I think it's important to let it be known and not be afraid about saying it. You know, a lot of people don't want to say it because they don't want to jeopardize their job.

They don't want to feel like they don't fit in. They don't want to have to explain themselves because it's a little mission [and] a job to consistently feel the need to explain over and over again what it is to be Afro-Latino. But all we have to do it because it's the only way we're going to be able to progress.

That's something that many have admired of your work. On your show and podcast, you talk about a lot of things that are deemed taboo. Topics that normally are spoken about in spaces where BIPOC are not fully represented. What has been your experience with the reaction you've gotten from people on the kinds of topics you tackle?

I think that so far, so good. You know, you can't satisfy everyone. There will be people that have something to say, but so far, so good. People have been understanding of what I'm what I'm trying to do, which is [create an] open space [to talk] about it in a way where you [won't] feel ashamed of speaking your truth, of expressing yourself, because we've all thought about it.

Whether you're talking about sex or whether it is that you're talking about politics. Most likely, we've all thought about it, and we just don't want to speak upon it because we don't want to get canceled. We don't want people to think that, "you're crazy." To be honest, that's why I also feel that we're kind of in a very in a sensitive era where nobody wants to talk about the truth. We're waiting for somebody else to be the one to get all the rocks and stones thrown at because we don't want to be part of it, you know? And that's unfair, too.

Your fashion and sense of personal style is phenomenal, with the color red being the focal color in much of what you wear. Is there something about the color red that really speaks to you as a woman?

I think the color red [reflects] power [and] strength—[it's] strong. It's iconic, it's a color that you can put it in any color palette and your eyes will automatically be drawn to [it]. And also, for spiritual purposes, red also has a very strong meaning, so I am often red.

For your pregnancy reveal on the People en Español cover, you channeled the Goddess Oshun. Why was that important for you?

I am very careful when it comes to expressing my religious beliefs and things like that, or my spirituality. So, I do my best to not say more than I should, but Oshun is the Goddess of honey, love, gold [and] fertility. So to me, it was important to not just see myself as the Dominicana, as a Latina, but also [tap] into my African ancestors, and the spirituality to me is important.

So being able to represent Oshun [was a sign of] gratitude for blessing me with two children—actually three, even though I lost one, but [also] blessing me for my twins to still be here. It was important to me to be able to give [thanks to] my ancestors and [also feed] that spiritual side of me. The same thing goes with red. Red is a representation of Chango, [who] is a warrior. So I'm really big into that.

How do you feel that your culture has influenced the way you approach your work and your life?

I feel that my culture has influenced me [in a big way]. One thing that I think is beautiful among many of my people is su simpatía, their charisma, their happiness—no matter how bad things are, we always figure out a way to celebrate, to be united, in that aspect. I think that I have picked up on a lot of those things as well. So I try my best to [be] as humble as possible [and] never forget where I come from.

Musically, I've been always able to implement a little bit [of my culture], whether it is that I do some fusion with Brazilian funk and dembow, [or incorporate] some certain strings [instruments]. I'm always very proud of being Dominicana. I'm proud of being Latina. I'm proud of where I come from. Even though I was born and raised in Miami, I never want to lose the essence of who I am. And I think that being able to add that in my music and implement that in my career and my work ethic, that's important.

It's known that you and your mom are super close. What is the best advice that she's given you, and how have you been able to apply that to different areas of your life?

My mom is my best friend. She is my guide. She is my motivator. She is everything to me, and she's always made sure that I maintain my feet grounded. But if she gave me any advice, I would say, "más hace el que quiere que el que puede."