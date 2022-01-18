The mom-to-be is in the final stages of preparing her home for the arrival of her twin girls.

Amara La Negra Reveals Lavish Throne-Inspired Crib Her Twins Will Be Sleeping In

Beautiful mamá-to-be, Amara La Negra, is in full baby prep mode.

On January 18, the TV personality and actress took to social media to share a video of a crib fit for two princesses.

In an exclusive interview with People en Español, the Afro-Latina of Dominican descent revealed that she would be welcoming twin girls in 2022.

Amara La Negra shows off crib for twins Credit: Instagram / Amara La Negra

In one video, the mom-to-be says, "Oh, my God. Look at my babies' crib. This s*** is crazy.

"This is so amazing. Morí," she continues, as she pans in and out with the camera, showing off the plush inside

As time winds down and her due date gets closer, the unapologetic author and TV host gets ready for another sweet milestone on her journey to motherhood: the baby shower.

In a video shared to her Instagram, fans can see Amara at her obstetrician's office after a routine check-up showing off her growing baby bump, while she wears a flowy pink dress.